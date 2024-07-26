Posted: Jul 26, 2024 10:18 AMUpdated: Jul 26, 2024 10:18 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

During Monday’s meeting, the Board will look to sign different agreements with the nutrition department through the 2024-2025 fiscal year. The commissioners will consider signing interlocal agreements with the towns of Shidler, Wynona and Pawhuska. The Board will also consider signing an intercooperative agreement with Barnsdall and Pawhuska Public Schools.

The Board will consider signing the annual SA&I report from the Treasurer’s office and consider declaring property as surplus for the assessor’s office.

Monday's meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.