Posted: Jul 29, 2024 3:16 PMUpdated: Jul 29, 2024 3:16 PM

Ty Loftis

At a specially held Osage Nation Congressional meeting, a Speaker and Second Speaker was nominated for the Ninth Congress. Pam Shaw was elected as Speaker and Otto Hamilton was nominated to be the Second Speaker. This is the first time Shaw will serve as Speaker.

Congresswoman Jodie Revard nominated Shaw to be Speaker. No other nominations were made. Congressman Eli Potts nominated Hamilton to serve as Second Speaker. Again, no other nominations were made.