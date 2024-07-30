Posted: Jul 30, 2024 3:15 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2024 11:37 AM

Ty Loftis

The NuCera Solutions plant in Barnsdall will be closing in the next six to 12 months. This comes after the building took a direct hit from the EF-4 tornado that struck Barnsdall in May.

Mayor Johnny Kelley says this is a difficult blow to Barnsdall, but said the town will see this through.

Chase Corporation, which runs the plant, sent a press release on Tuesday afternoon and CEO Eric Conley said the following:

"The decision to phase out operations at the NuCera Solutions plant in Barnsdall is an extremely difficult and painful one. We love this community and had always planned on being a part of it for many years. Unfortunately, the damage sustained to our facility was extensive, and restoring it to a fully operational status is not financially viable.

“All of our Barnsdall team-members will be paid and employed for another 60 days, and all will be offered a severance package after that 60 day window. We wish all our departing employees and the Barnsdall community the best, and we know that the character and resilience they continue to demonstrate will serve them well in the future.”

The number of NuCera employees will be reduced to around 50 as the phase-out takes place over the next six to 12 months. That is about half of the employees the company employs now.