Posted: Jul 31, 2024 1:40 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2024 1:42 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Every beginning needs its end. And every end is the start of a new beginning. To combine the two would be to add wisdom to youth; life to the eyes of the old.

That’s exactly what was done.

Jari Bowers, volunteer coordinator for the Washington County, introduces a very active youngin who could melt any heart

Bowers does stress that Madelyn is a VERY active puppy and will need some extra time and patience.

Bijou Smith, the new med tech at the WSPCA, also has an introduction to be made.

This one takes it a bit slower than Madelyn, but still has plenty of love to give.

Smith says that Lobster would be good in a quieter home with older cats and a little extra butter for those lobster claws.