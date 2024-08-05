Posted: Aug 05, 2024 7:59 AMUpdated: Aug 05, 2024 8:01 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Regional United Way (BRUW) is launching its annual campaign with a week packed full of engaging events designed to support the community and promote local causes. The festivities kick off today with a variety of activities aimed at raising awareness and funds for BRUW’s initiatives.

Apperaing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Lisa Cary, President and CEO of BRUW, alongside Campaign Co-Chairs Jenny Brown of Phillips 66 and Karen Leinen of ConocoPhillips, announced the schedule of events for the week. Here’s what to expect:

Tuesday, August 6: Walk United

From 10 AM to Noon, participants are invited to join the Walk United event in downtown Bartlesville. This event will spotlight BRUW's partner agencies and provide insights into how the United Way benefits the local community.

Wednesday, August 7: Pie in the Face Contest

Six local community leaders will face off in a fun and fundraising contest where the highest and lowest vote-getters will get a pie in the face. The participants are Misty Wishall (Mary Martha), Mark Cough (Truity), Jamie Iwamoto (CoP), Matt Epperson (P66), David Nickel (Arvest), and Chris Batchelder (BDA). Votes can be cast online via Facebook and the BRUW website, with each vote costing $1. The pie-in-the-face moments will be captured and shared on social media.

Thursday, August 8: Firefighter and EMS Thank You

In collaboration with Chick-fil-A Bartlesville, BRUW will deliver chocolate chip cookies to local firefighters and EMTs as a gesture of appreciation for their service.

Friday, August 9: Happy Hour

From 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM, join BRUW at Palace Rooms for a Happy Hour event. A special drink will be crafted for BRUW, and a portion of the sales will support the annual campaign.

Additionally, BRUW's online auction is currently live and will remain open until August 13th. The auction features 15 curated items and baskets, including a trip to Austin, TX, Kendra Scott jewelry, and two Day of Play baskets, along with several local donations. To place a bid, visit BRUW's Facebook page or website.

Looking ahead, BRUW is also gearing up for the “Tee It Up for United Way” golf event scheduled for September 10th through 13th.

For more information or to get involved, follow BRUW on Facebook and Instagram, call 918-336-1044, or visit their office at 415 E Silas Street in downtown Bartlesville.