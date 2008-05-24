Posted: Aug 05, 2024 9:37 AMUpdated: Aug 05, 2024 10:40 AM

Nathan Thompson

Washington County voters will have one additional question added to the Nov. 5 General Election ballot - deciding on liquor and beer sales by the drink on Sundays.

The Washington County Commissioners unanimously approved for the question to be placed on the ballot during their Monday morning meeting.

Currently, liquor and beer sales by the drink are only allowed between the hours of noon and midnight on Sundays, where every other day of the week, sales are permitted from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Commissioner Mitch Antle says the issue was brought to his attention after New Years Eve 2023, which fell on a Sunday

Antle says the discrepancy caused confusion and "unequal enforcement" of the law. Antle says Washington County is the only county in the area that has different alcohol and beer laws on Sundays than any other day of the week