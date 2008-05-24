News
Washington County
Posted: Aug 05, 2024 9:37 AMUpdated: Aug 05, 2024 10:40 AM
Washington Co. Voters to Decide on Changing Hours for Alcohol Sales on Sundays
Nathan Thompson
Washington County voters will have one additional question added to the Nov. 5 General Election ballot - deciding on liquor and beer sales by the drink on Sundays.
The Washington County Commissioners unanimously approved for the question to be placed on the ballot during their Monday morning meeting.
Currently, liquor and beer sales by the drink are only allowed between the hours of noon and midnight on Sundays, where every other day of the week, sales are permitted from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Commissioner Mitch Antle says the issue was brought to his attention after New Years Eve 2023, which fell on a Sunday.
Antle says the discrepancy caused confusion and "unequal enforcement" of the law. Antle says Washington County is the only county in the area that has different alcohol and beer laws on Sundays than any other day of the week.
The election question will ask voters if alcoholic beverages by the drink for on-premises consumption should be adjusted to 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week, which would eliminate the discrepancy on Sundays.
« Back to News