Posted: Aug 05, 2024 2:07 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2024 2:08 PM

Nathan Thompson

A word of congratuations to one of our sister stations in Coffeyville, Kansas, for receiving the highest honor from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters.

Leonard says Kansas' Medium Market is very competitive

In total, KGGF won 17 awards, which include nine first-place finishes. The link to the full list of awards is HERE