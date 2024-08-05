Posted: Aug 05, 2024 3:47 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2024 3:47 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Tuesday afternoon and evening for the Oklahoma listening area.

The National Weather Service says heat index values up to 108 degrees are expected for Tuesday, prompting the advisory from noon until 9 p.m.

Heat related illnesses are possible, especially impacting those not acclimated to the conditions or those performing strenuous activities. The National Weather Service urges people to take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.