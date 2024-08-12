Posted: Aug 12, 2024 2:28 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2024 3:00 PM

Nathan Thompson

Tenants at Bartlesville's Price Tower are looking for a new home, and one has already started moving out, after the owners of the Frank Lloyd Wright landmark laid off most of their staff, canceled hotel reservations and have closed the doors to the public.

Keith and Christy McPhail are the managing editors of B Monthly magazine. They have officed at the Price Tower for seven years. Now, they are cleaning up and moving out

The Price Tower's owners purchased the building in 2023 from the nonprofit Price Tower Arts Center, which was riddled with debt and high maintenance costs for the 19-story masterpiece. The current owners had plans to tranform the Price Tower into a for-profit business. But several failed deals for financing and controversy over selling artifacts have crippled that model.

One of the owners, Cynthia Blanchard, told Bartlesville Radio last week they sent notices to tenants about the uncertain future of keeping Price Tower open.

On Monday, a box truck parked outside of the Price Tower and several people moving B Monthly's furniture signal how the McPhails took that notice. The McPhails are moving B Monthly's possessions and office to another location, B The Light Mission on north Virginia , a building the McPhails own.

While the Price Tower's future is precarious, the McPhails say they hope the community remains informed, and that the truth over the situation surrounding Price Tower and the ownership group will win out in the end

Another Price Tower tenant, Ambler Architects, issued a statement on their Facebook page stating they are also looking for a new home.

"As most of you have heard we are being displaced from our home in the Price Tower for a short while, this does not bother us. We have had the ability to work remotely at any given moment for some time now(thanks COVID!) We have several temporary housing options open to us in the short term and will let everyone know where we end up.

"Over the next 30 days, our team will share some of the changes we've had at the company over the last couple of years, as well as some of our favorite moments from our 20 years spent in the tower.

If we are working with you on a project, don't be worried - we won't miss a beat!

We are looking forward to this next chapter and keeping our eyes on the horizon. We have some big news and we can't wait to share it with everyone.

"Stop by and chat sometime, we would love to hear about some of YOUR experiences in the Price Tower.