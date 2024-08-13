Posted: Aug 13, 2024 9:16 AMUpdated: Aug 13, 2024 9:19 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Regional United Way Day of Caring 2024 is coming up on September 25th. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Lisa Cary and Katie Zaun with Bartlesville Regional United Way invited everyone to participate.

For those who have yet to participate, Day of Caring is a time where community leaders get together to tackle much needed projects for area nonprofits. Most projects will happen on September 27th, but others can be executed before or after that date.

Any 501(c)3 organization can submit their projects from June 10th – July 15th. Multiple projects can be submitted, but each project must be submitted separately. Organizations will be responsible for coordinating details with the team that selects their project and must provide all the supplies the team will need.

Teams of volunteers will be able to start selecting their projects on August 5th starting at 9am through August 15th. Team leads will need to submit all t-shirt sizes for their team members after selecting their project. Please keep in mind that teams cannot pre-select projects, as they will be available for selection on a first-come-first-serve basis.