Posted: Aug 13, 2024 7:35 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2024 7:35 PM

Ty Loftis

At Tuesday evening's city council meeting in Pawhuska, council members got a report from Jason McBride and Todd Williams with the Pawhuska Hospital. They gave an update as to the hospital's financial and operational well-being over the past few months.

McBride spoke on the operational side, saying that there have been nearly 1,700 total clinic visits dating back to May. There was also an additional 1,500 patients who visited for outpatient physical therapy since that time.

Williams goes on to talk about the financial side of how things are going at the clinic nine months into their fiscal year.