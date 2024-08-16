Posted: Aug 16, 2024 9:35 AMUpdated: Aug 16, 2024 9:35 AM

Tom Davis

Get Real Ministries is holding its montly Jesus Burger event Saturday, August 17, at noon at 411 w 14th st. in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble invited everyone to come and be fed spirituality and physically with others that have recovered from ALL kinds of addictions, and life struggles that have been healed or are being healed.

This free event will also feature free Narcan and training by Osage Nation Counseling center https://www.osagenation-nsn.gov/services/primary-residential-treatment

Come witness the 'Miracles on 14th Street.' There will be baptisms,free food, free clothes, and free love all paid for by Jesus.

BUS SCHEDULE:

11:15am Agape

11:25am Light House