Posted: Aug 16, 2024 2:18 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2024 2:18 PM

Ty Loftis

West Nile Virus has been an ongoing summer problem for many years now. Cases seem to be ramping up yet again during the summer months and are now considered widespread across portions of northeast Oklahoma.

The virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito and State Epidemiologist Jolianne Stone said the hot, dry climate is the time for the disease to spread:

“We expect human cases of West Nile Virus every year. Typically, summertime is the beginning of the West Nile Virus season in Oklahoma, so with more people participating in outdoor activities, there are increased opportunities for encountering infected mosquitos.”

Using insect repellent and having screen doors to keep the mosquitos out of the home are just a few ways to lessen your chances of getting the virus.