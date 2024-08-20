Posted: Aug 20, 2024 2:35 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2024 2:35 PM

Nathan Thompson

A 20-year-old Claremore woman was killed Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash just south of the city limits in Rogers County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Chloe Aycock was driving a 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 on 4170 Road, south of Blue Starr Drive around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, when the truck departed the roadway and struck a tree.

Troopers say the pavement was damp due to light rain at the time of the wreck.

Aycock was transported by ambulance to a Claremore hospital with massive injuries. She was pronounced deceased by hospital staff just before noon.

OHP says airbags deployed in the truck. However, Aycock was not wearing a seat belt.