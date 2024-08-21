Posted: Aug 21, 2024 10:25 AMUpdated: Aug 21, 2024 10:25 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Public Schools Supt Chuck McCauley and Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation's Blair Ellis gave us an update on the new school year.

Chuck McCauley said he's please with how the new shool year has begun. Healso brought up the new expansion at Wayside Elementary and invited everyone to the open house for the new Ag Center at the BHS campus on Sunday, September 14.

Cell phone usage by youngsters is the focus of a book study by the Bartlesville Public School Board and concerned parents. McCauley brought ip the issue referring to today's kids as "the anxious generation" based on a book by the same name. His concerns about cellphones and social media appear to ring home with most parents as some children wind up being anxious and sometimes withdrawn as result of over exposure to the phones and their apps.