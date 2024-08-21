Posted: Aug 21, 2024 1:33 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2024 1:33 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford is looking to keep Americans safer by preventing data breaches and cyber security threats. He is doing this through a bill that he introduced into the Senate last week. Lankford went on to talk about some of the biggest cybersecurity threats out there today.

If signed into law, this would make it easier to catch any vulnerabilities before a data breach occurs. The bill has already advanced out of committee.