Nowata County, Elections
Posted: Aug 21, 2024 5:05 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2024 5:05 PM
Voting in Nowata County begins Thursday
Alex Benzegala
Early voting begins on Thursday and Friday in Nowata County for the Republican ballot only District two commissioner race. The ballot features challenger Brandon Wesson and incumbent Timmie Benson. Voting is from 8 a.m to 6. p.m on Thursday and Friday, and Saturday from 8 a.m to 2 p.m.
Loretta Haddox is the Assisant Secretary of the Nowata County Election Board and tells voters what to bring as requirements to vote.
For more questions, go to https://nowataok.gov/voting/
