Posted: Aug 23, 2024 9:29 AMUpdated: Aug 23, 2024 9:29 AM

Tom Davis

Hosted by ConocoPhillips & Phillips 66, The Tee it Up for United Way Golf Scramble is September 10th – 13th, 2024, at Adams Golf Course in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Regional United Way CEO Lisa Cary and Tournament Co-Chair Ashley Primm said the 4 day long golf tournament hosted by ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66 is to benefit Bartlesville Regional United Way. This year, they are hoping to set a record for the number of golfers as well as record for raising funds with the event.

Lisa Cary said that the Bartlesville Regional United Way leads the fight to improve the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our communities. We will continue to empower our partner agencies to support and care for every person, without regard to race, religion, color, gender, nationality, sexual orientation, disability or age. These values are an integral part of our organization and are reflected in the work we do every day.