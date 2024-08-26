Posted: Aug 26, 2024 3:38 PMUpdated: Aug 26, 2024 3:38 PM

Ty Loftis

A first of its kind western swing festival is coming to Pawhuska in mid November. Tickets for the two day event go on sale on Tuesday. Prices start at $25. There will also be a fiddler's contest on that Saturday morning.

Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys played in Pawhuska years ago and they hope to re-capture that magic with this two day festival. Music will take place at the fairgrounds on both Friday and Saturday with a documentary to air at the Constantine Theater in downtown Pawhuska. For more information, you can call 580-761-5712.