Nathan Thompson

A jury has found a Bartlesville man guilty of kidnapping in a case stemming from January 2023.

Quincy Wilson was convicted of the charge after a jury deliberated for about 30 minutes Thursday in Washington County District Court.

Court documents show that Wilson approached a worker at Lowe’s in the electrical section and grabbed her hand. The victim thought that Wilson just needed help in another section and that he was going to lead her there. She quickly realized that Wilson was not asking for help, and she started to fight back when Wilson said, “you’re coming with me”.

The victim then grabbed onto a shelf and started yelling for help until another associate intervened. Wilson then fled Lowe’s out of the emergency exit and left in a red SUV.

He was later arrested and charged. The jury trial lasted 4 days last week. He will be sentenced on Oct. 23.