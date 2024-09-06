Posted: Sep 06, 2024 9:34 AMUpdated: Sep 06, 2024 9:34 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning for a fairly standard agenda of items.

In addition to receiving several monthly reports from county agencies, the commissioners are expected to discuss utility easement permits for properties on Road 2900 and 2700. The commissioners are also expected to discuss purchase card payments, a new process for the county.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.