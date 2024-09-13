Posted: Sep 13, 2024 9:43 AMUpdated: Sep 13, 2024 9:43 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners may appoint a county employee as the County Assessor during Monday morning’s meeting.

According to an agenda, the commissioners are expected to call a closed-door executive session to interview Steve Campbell for the Assessor position. Campbell already works for the Assessor’s office.

Current County Assessor Todd Mathes announced in February his intention to retire effective in October. Mathes was appointed as the county assessor in May 2001. He has been re-elected without opposition in every election since 2002. Prior to serving as assessor, Mathes was the news director at KWON/KYFM radio and then was the public information officer and civil deputy at the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Since Mathes’ elected term doesn’t expire until the end of 2026, Oklahoma law permits the County Commissioners to appoint his replacement, rather than hold a special election.

Following Monday’s executive session, the Commissioners are expected to discuss and possibly take action in open session on appointing Campbell.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.