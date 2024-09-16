Posted: Sep 16, 2024 8:59 AMUpdated: Sep 16, 2024 9:00 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol apprehended a suspect and returned a child safely after an alleged child kidnapping in Bartlesville on Monday morning.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, the mother of a four-year-old reported that Justin Shearheart had abducted her child from the 1600 block of Kings Drive in Bartlesville and fled eastbound on Nowata Road in a 2020 white Chevrolet Malibu.

Around 9:10 AM, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol successfully located the vehicle, suspect, and child in Rogers County. The child was safely recovered, and Shearheart was caught without incident.

The Bartlesville Police Department says it will continue its investigation to ensure all necessary procedures are followed, and the child's well-being is prioritized.

In a statement BPD Chief Kevin Ickleberry said, “We are deeply grateful for this outcome and extend our sincere appreciation to the law enforcement agencies involved. Their collaboration has been instrumental in achieving this successful result."