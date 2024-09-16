Posted: Sep 16, 2024 10:10 AMUpdated: Sep 16, 2024 10:13 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners have appointed Steve Campbell as the next County Assessor.

Campbell has been the head field appraiser for the Assessor's Office for two years. He's originally from Bartlesville and has lived in the area his entire life. Prior to joining the Assessor's Office, Campbell spent nearly 20 years as an assistant manager for Lowe's.

Campbell says he's grateful for the opportunity to s erve the citizens of Washington County

Campbell will replace County Assessor Todd Mathes on Nov. 1 and will fill the remaining portion of his term through 2026. Mathes, who was appointed in 2001 and ran unopposed for all other elections, made the decision to retire. He announced his retirement in February.