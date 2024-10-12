News
Local News
Posted: Sep 18, 2024 6:47 AMUpdated: Sep 18, 2024 9:28 AM
Western Heritage Weekend in Dewey Oct 12th
Tom Davis
The Western Heritage Weekend in downtown Dewey on October 12, 2024, runs from12PM - 6PM and will include all day entertainment with special guests Garret Brown, Oklahoma Mike, J.A. Razola, Tom Mix reenactors, and much more!
Appeainng on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Richard Heinrich with the Western Heritage Weekend said there will be vendors, bounce houses, petting zoo, wagon rides & food trucks and you won't want to miss The Longhorn Parade at 5PM.
The Wild West Show is at 6:30PM at the fairgrounds. Admission is $10 for adults, kids under 12 are free.