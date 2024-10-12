Posted: Sep 18, 2024 6:47 AMUpdated: Sep 18, 2024 9:28 AM

Tom Davis

The Western Heritage Weekend in downtown Dewey on October 12, 2024, runs from12PM - 6PM and will include all day entertainment with special guests Garret Brown, Oklahoma Mike, J.A. Razola, Tom Mix reenactors, and much more!

Appeainng on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Richard Heinrich with the Western Heritage Weekend said there will be vendors, bounce houses, petting zoo, wagon rides & food trucks and y ou won't want to miss The Longhorn Parade at 5PM.