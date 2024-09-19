Posted: Sep 19, 2024 1:08 PMUpdated: Sep 19, 2024 1:14 PM

Alex Benzegala

A Collinsville man was in Washington County District Court on Thursday after he allegedly endangered a child on a felony DUI charge.

39-year-old Jesse D. Maxwell was charged with felony child endangerment by permitting child abuse, an aggravated DUI/APC, a misdemeanor. He allegedly drove a Nissan Versa to the Bartlesville Braum’s while being impaired, and having a child inside, according to court documents.

The incident occurred Wednesday evening at 10:40 p.m. where an officer conducted a traffic stop on Maxwell and the officer claimed that she smelled the odor of alcohol and had slurred speech and red eyes, according to an arrest affidavit. Maxwell took a portable breath test where he tested .115 along with a breath alcohol test where he tested at 0.15.

Maxwell was subsequently booked into the Washington County Jail on Felony DUI and child endangerment. He is being held on a $10,000 bond and has his next court appearance on Oct. 4.