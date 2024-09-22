Posted: Sep 22, 2024 5:09 PMUpdated: Sep 22, 2024 5:09 PM

Alex Benzegala

Nowata Public Schools has issued a letter to the school community about the threat of violence at schools.

In a letter by School Superintendent Tim Simpson on Friday, Simpson outlined guidelines for parents to help avoid issues related with threats of violence. Simpson said that the school district is currently discussing policy revisions to provide what he calls "stringent courses of action for policy violations, and possible removal of campus facilites."

Simpson reminded Nowata families to encourage their students to tell a teacher, adult or supervisor if they see or her anything that could be harmful to themselves or others.

He also discourages the spread of misinformation or rumors by emailing and contacting your building principal to verify any information, issues and circumstances.