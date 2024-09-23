Posted: Sep 23, 2024 10:22 AMUpdated: Sep 23, 2024 10:28 AM

Alex Benzegala

The Nowata County Commissioners held their weekly Meeting on Monday, on the agenda were various items including improvements to the Nowata County Courthouse. Vice-Chairman of the Board Paul Crupper discussed some of the improvements and he said work on the pipes of the building will begin on Wednesday.

The Board also approved a resolution for a County Road Machinery and Equipment revolving fund. They also decided to table the the 2024-2025 estimate of need and financial statement of the fiscal year 2023-2024. Laurie Summers, Emergency Management Coordinator gave an update from the state of Oklahoma in regards to changes in Emergency Management in the region.

In another issue, last week Summers recommended that the County declare a burn ban in Nowata County. Summers said that despite rain over the weekend in the area there is still a fire threat in Nowata County. While the County determined to not issue an immediate burn ban ,Summers says it will be revisited next week.

The Nowata County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex Meeting room at 9 a.m.