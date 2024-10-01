Posted: Oct 01, 2024 10:07 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2024 10:07 AM

Nathan Thompson

The streets of downtown Bartlesville will be filled with Bruin Pride Thursday evening.

Bartlesville High School’s Homecoming Parade steps off from the Phillips 66 parking lot at 6 p.m. and will head east on Frank Phillips Boulevard to Osage Avenue.

The route continues south on Osage to Fifth Street. The parade turns west on Fifth Street to Keeler Avenue. It will then head south on Keeler to Sixth Street, where the parade route continues west to Armstrong Avenue and Adams Boulevard before returning to the Phillips 66 parking lot.

Several downtown streets will be closed, beginning at 5:15 p.m., to facilitate the parade.

Parade Route Map