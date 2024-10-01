Posted: Oct 01, 2024 10:24 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2024 10:26 AM

Ty Loftis

Tickets are now on sale for an event that the White Rose Cemetery will be putting together in a few weeks. The City of Bartlesville owned cemetery will feature mausoleum stories over a three day span beginning on Friday, October 18th.

This event will feature stories of the pioneers of Bartlesville's past who are located within the White Rose Cemetery. Their stories will be told by actors who will represent the time frame from which they lived.

Bugsy Morris, Kate Sutton and Henry Wells will be just a few of the people portrayed during this year's event. Tickets cost $10 and are available now at the Bartlesville Public Library. Funds raised will benefit projects taking place at the cemetery. For more information, call 918-338-4070.