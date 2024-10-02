Posted: Oct 02, 2024 10:39 AMUpdated: Oct 02, 2024 10:39 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Regional United Way has been full throttle this fall with a record-breaking golf tounament that brought in $1.2 million and the just-completed Day of Caring.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, CEO Lisa Cary and Katie Zaun thanked the many sponsors and volunteers that made the annual golf tournament with Phillips 66 and Conoco Phillips one for the books. Lisa also thanked city manager Mike Bailey and assistant city manager Laura Sanders for their help in navigating the tournament just ahead the replacement of the Adams Golf Course Greens.

Katie Zaun reminded listeners that the Day of Caring is a time where community leaders get together to tackle much needed projects for area nonprofits. Most projects happened on September 25th, but others can be executed before or after that date.

Bartlesville Regional United Way is now focusing on raising another one-million plus dollars to reach their fundraiding goal. BRUW helps fund programs for 15 partner agencies in Washington, Nowata and Osage counties.