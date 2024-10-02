Posted: Oct 02, 2024 2:54 PMUpdated: Oct 02, 2024 2:54 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma Historical Society and the Osage Nation have signed a service contract that will allow the tribe to take over the day-to-day operations of the White Hair Memorial, located between Fairfax and Hominy. The date for reopening the site is still pending.

The White Hair Memorial is located in the former home of Lillie Morrell Burkhart, an Osage and descendant of Chief Pawhuska (White Hair). The Burkhart Trust took possession of the site in 1984 and operated it in accordance with the adjudicated Last Will and Testament of Lillie Morrell Burkhart, which established the Burkhart Trust for the benefit of the Osage Tribe and to honor Chief White Hair. The site will still be governed by the Burkhart Trust, which consists of nine members of the OHS Board of Directors. The Burkhart Trust will provide a stipend to the Osage Nation to assist in the operations of the site. The trust will continue to own the land and the White Hair Memorial.

“The OHS is honored to administer the White Hair Memorial in accordance with Lillie Burkhart’s last wishes,” said Trait Thompson, executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society. “After some recent staff changes, we began conversations with the Osage Nation about the best way to operate the site in the future that would serve its patrons. I’m very proud we were able to come to an agreement with the Osage Nation that will ensure the White Hair Memorial remains an important cultural destination in Osage County for years to come.”

