Posted: Oct 07, 2024 9:34 AMUpdated: Oct 07, 2024 9:40 AM

Tom Davis

Westside Community Center, a non-partisan organization committed to fostering civic engagement, invites both Republicans and Democrats to participate in upcoming candidate events designed to keep the community informed and involved in the democratic process.

AppearIng on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, the West Side Community Center Executive Director Shavon Robles said they will host a City Council Candidate Meet & Greet on Saturday, October 26, at 3 PM. All City Council candidates have been invited to share their platforms and connect directly with attendees.

The event will be held at the Westside Community Center, located at 501 S. Bucy in Bartlesville. Executive Director Shavon Robles emphasized the importance of these forums, stating, "These events provide an opportunity to engage with candidates, discuss key issues impacting our community, and make your voice heard, no matter your political affiliation."