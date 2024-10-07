Posted: Oct 07, 2024 1:04 PMUpdated: Oct 07, 2024 1:30 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Dee Chambers with the Osage County Free Fair Board, gave a report as to how things went at the yearly event. Chambers said that the event was a success once again.

Those students got to ride the rides for free, were given a lot of candy from the vendors on hand and to show the amount of people who were there this year, Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts said his booth gave out 1,400 snow cones.

Chambers said she spoke to people who came from as far away as Lawton, Wichita and Vinita. Chambers goes over a few of the highlights that people were able to enjoy throughout the week.

For next year's Osage County Free Fair, the fairgrounds will be 100 years old.