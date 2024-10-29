Posted: Oct 07, 2024 2:03 PMUpdated: Oct 07, 2024 2:05 PM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Radio is excited to announce a political forum on October 29 for all City Council candidates. The event will begin at 6:00 PM, and further instructions are included below.

Bartlesville Radio will be broadcasting the audio on KWON 1400/93.3/95.1, as well as live video through our KWONTV app and on Facebook Live. We encourage your supporters to submit questions in advance to tom@bartlesvilleradio.com.

Event Details:

City of Bartlesville Forum

Date: October 29, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Arvest Eastside Branch, 4225 SE Adams Rd., Bartlesville, OK 74006

Moderator:

Tom Davis, Bartlesville Radio

Email: tom@bartlesvilleradio.com

Timekeepers:

Bartlesville Radio Staff

Terms of Engagement: