Posted: Oct 07, 2024 2:03 PMUpdated: Oct 07, 2024 2:05 PM
Bartlesville Radio to Host City Council Candidates Forum on October 29
Bartlesville Radio is excited to announce a political forum on October 29 for all City Council candidates. The event will begin at 6:00 PM, and further instructions are included below.
Bartlesville Radio will be broadcasting the audio on KWON 1400/93.3/95.1, as well as live video through our KWONTV app and on Facebook Live. We encourage your supporters to submit questions in advance to tom@bartlesvilleradio.com.
Event Details:
City of Bartlesville Forum
Date: October 29, 2024
Time: 6:00 PM
Location: Arvest Eastside Branch, 4225 SE Adams Rd., Bartlesville, OK 74006
Moderator:
Tom Davis, Bartlesville Radio
Email: tom@bartlesvilleradio.com
Timekeepers:
Bartlesville Radio Staff
Terms of Engagement:
- The forum is open to the public, subject to space availability, on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The event will be broadcast live on Facebook, KWONTV.com, the KWON Apple TV App, and on KWON 1400/93.3/95.1.
- The forum will kick off at 6:00 PM with the Pledge of Allegiance and a brief welcome, concluding with closing remarks and election date reminders from the moderator.
- Candidates will be seated according to their respective wards, and questions will rotate after a few responses. Not all candidates will receive the same questions; they will be selected randomly.
- Each candidate will have 2 minutes for opening and closing statements, as well as for answering each question.
- The forum will proceed as scheduled, regardless of any candidate’s absence, ensuring all available candidates have the opportunity to participate.
- A timekeeper will provide a 30-second warning for each candidate.
- Questions will not be shared prior to the forum; they will be written and asked solely by the moderator.
- Each candidate may submit up to 3 questions for consideration by the moderator before the forum, which must be received no less than 72 hours prior to the event. Please email them to the moderator listed above.
