Posted: Oct 08, 2024 1:27 PMUpdated: Oct 08, 2024 1:27 PM

Alex Benzegala

(Photo courtesy of Oklahoma Wesleyan University)

Okahoma Wesleyan University announced this week that Ward and Joetta Koeser are the recipients of the 2024 Okahoma Wesleyan University President's Award.

In a press release, OKWU said that they were honored recently at the Foster Bonanza event.

The university continues to say that the recognition celebrates the Koeser's commitment to service to OKWU and beyond.

“Ward and Joetta have faithfully offered wisdom and direction to OKWU," OKWU president Jim Dunn said. Their passion for honoring Christ and pouring into their children is truly inspiring.”