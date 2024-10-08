Posted: Oct 08, 2024 2:23 PMUpdated: Oct 08, 2024 2:23 PM

Nathan Thompson

Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear is a featured speaker at an upcoming conference on policy issues and Native American sovereignty.

Standing Bear will join leaders from three other tribes for a policy conference at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City on Oct. 16.

The half-day conference is sponsored by the Chickasaw Nation and the Richard Nixon Foundation. It will focus on the Nixon administration’s federal policy of American Indian self-determination in the late 1960s and early 70s to help newer generations to understand how the policy continues to impact Native American life and tribal sovereignty issues today.

The conference is free to the public, but registration is required.

The conference will take place Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at First Americans Museum (FAM), 659 First Americans Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK, 73129. Registration includes a coffee reception, all sessions and lunch. Registration is available here or by emailing Sheila Morago, sheila.morago@oiga.org.

Speakers include:

Bill Anoatubby, Governor, Chickasaw Nation

David Hill, Principal Chief, Muscogee (Creek) Nation

Geoffrey Standing Bear, Principal Chief, Osage Nation

Hershel Gorham, Lieutenant Governor, Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes