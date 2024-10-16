Posted: Oct 16, 2024 2:56 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2024 3:07 PM

Ty Loftis

A Washington County man was formally arraigned in court on Tuesday on two felony cases. Shawn Stierwalt is being charged in two separate cases with rape in the first degree and domestic abuse after a felony conviction.

A probable cause affidavit states on Sunday the victim told officers she and Stierwalt had been in an argument. The argument turned into Stierwalt holding the victim down on the bed with his knees on her arms while he slapped and strangled her. It is alleged Stierwalt raped her while holding a knife to her throat. It is alleged that Stierwalt was threatening to kill her.

The victim also alleges Stierwalt hit her in the face multiple times and placed his hands around her neck and squeezed. Furthermore, the victim stated Stierwalt told her if she said one more word, he would cut her throat. While on scene, officers observed three knives sitting on a table next to where Stierwalt was sleeping. Officers also observed fresh cuts on the victim's face and arm bruises.

While at the hospital, an examination showed signs of forcible rape and strangulation.

Stierwalt saw his bond set at $100,000 in both cases with the condition he has no contact with the alleged victim.