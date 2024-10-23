The Bartlesville Civitan Club is excited to announce a special fundraising event—a Paddle Party—on November 2nd at 7 p.m., taking place at the Elks Lodge located at 1060 Swan Drive in Bartlesville. This lively and interactive event is a fantastic way for the community to come together in support of two great causes.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Civitan President Toni Harjo and Friends of Dewey Parks Secretary Marty Louthan shared that this Paddle Party is a dual-purpose fundraiser. Not only will it benefit the Civitan Club's ongoing community efforts, but 25% of the proceeds will also go to the Friends of Dewey Parks organization, which is dedicated to revitalizing parks in Dewey.

What is a Paddle Party?

Toni Harjo explained that a Paddle Party is a fun game of chance, blending the excitement of an auction with the affordability of a raffle. Participants have the opportunity to win valuable prizes, often worth around $25, for just a quarter! The event is designed to be accessible and enjoyable for everyone, with paddles available for $5 each, which can be purchased at the door.

Supporting Local Parks

Friends of Dewey Parks is a nonprofit organization that represents a collaborative effort between the City of Dewey, the Dewey Lions Club, and local citizens. Their mission is to revitalize Dewey city parks, creating spaces for recreation, relaxation, and community enrichment. The proceeds from the Paddle Party will help fund their park development projects, which aim to enhance the mental, physical, and social well-being of the local community.

Mark your calendars for November 2nd and join in at the Elks Lodge for a memorable evening!