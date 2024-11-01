Posted: Nov 01, 2024 12:35 PMUpdated: Nov 01, 2024 12:48 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council is expected to enter into executive sessions Monday to discuss and possibly settle a pay dispute between Bartlesville firefighters and police officers after the firefighters union filed a federal lawsuit against the city for back pay.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday, Oct. 29 in Tulsa federal court by attorneys representing 75 current and former Bartlesville firefighters, who allege the city failed to appropriately calculate overtime pay in line with the Fair Labor Standards Act.

If the City Council agrees to the terms of the settlement following the executive session, the firefighters and their attorneys would be offered more than $116,000 total — of which more than $63,000 in backpay would distributed among the 75 firefighters and $60,000 to the attorneys. It is unclear whether or not the offer would be accepted by the firefighters union to settle the lawsuit.