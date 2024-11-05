Posted: Nov 05, 2024 9:28 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2024 10:01 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville’s Vice Mayor Jim Curd appeared on KWON's City Matters program t talk about the approval of the city's comprehensive plan, recent Fair Labor Standards Act adjustments for city employees, and upcoming community initiatives.

The Bartlesville City Council on Monday formally adoped the comprehensive plan to guide Bartlesville’s development over the next 20 years. This comprehensive roadmap, required by state law, addresses future needs across areas like transportation, healthcare, and economic growth. The plan is now publicly available on the city’s website for review at https://www.cityofbartlesville.org/

Curd emphasized that the council remains open to public input, with a 30-day window allowing residents to submit feedback on potential adjustments . Citizens can contact Curd or Councilor Trevor Dorsey to provide input on the plan, which has been shaped by nearly a year of public consultations and the hard work of a citizen committee, city staff, and consultants. Curd underscored that, while comprehensive, the plan remains flexible and can adapt to future needs.

The council also marked November as Cancer Awareness Month, Small Business Awareness Month, and Veterans Appreciation Month in Bartlesville. In line with Veterans Month, a dedication ceremony for the city’s Veterans Park is scheduled for November 11, an event that has been made possible through the efforts of Billy Roan and Quinn Shipper. The park will serve as a tribute to veterans and a new gathering space for the community.