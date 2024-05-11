News
Election
Posted: Nov 05, 2024 5:42 PMUpdated: Nov 05, 2024 8:06 PM
Local Election Night Results & Coverage 11.5.2024
Listen to live coverage of local elections starting at 7:00 PM on KWON - AM 1400, FM 93.3 and 95.1.
RESULTS:
Bartlesville City Council Ward 1
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Dale Copeland
|
1,506
|
48%
|
4 of 4
|
Tim Sherrick
|
1,608
|
52%
Bartlesville City Council Ward 2
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Loren Roszel
|
1,434
|
38%
|
7 of 7
|
Larry East
|
2,306
|
62%
Bartlesville City Council Ward 4
|
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Quinn Schipper
|
680
|
32%
|
6 of 6
|
Aaron Kirkpatrick
|
1,268
|
60%
|
Christopher LaTorraca
|
151
|
7%
Bartlesville City Council Ward 5
|
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Trevor Dorsey
|
1,748
|
55%
|
5 of 5
|
Matthew Snodgrass
|
827
|
26%
|
Karen Monroe
|
619
|
19%
|
Washington County Alcohol Vote
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
For the Proposal
|
12,403
|
56%
|
25 of 26
|
Against the Proposal
|
9,728
|
44%
