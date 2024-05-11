Posted: Nov 05, 2024 5:42 PMUpdated: Nov 05, 2024 8:06 PM

Evan Fahrbach

Listen to live coverage of local elections starting at 7:00 PM on KWON - AM 1400, FM 93.3 and 95.1.

RESULTS:

Bartlesville City Council Ward 1

Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting Dale Copeland 1,506 48% 4 of 4 Tim Sherrick 1,608 52%

Bartlesville City Council Ward 2

Candidate Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting Loren Roszel 1,434 38% 7 of 7 Larry East 2,306 62%

Bartlesville City Council Ward 4

Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting Quinn Schipper 680 32% 6 of 6 Aaron Kirkpatrick 1,268 60% Christopher LaTorraca 151 7%

Bartlesville City Council Ward 5

Votes Vote % Precincts Reporting Trevor Dorsey 1,748 55% 5 of 5 Matthew Snodgrass 827 26% Karen Monroe 619 19%

Washington County Alcohol Vote