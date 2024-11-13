Posted: Nov 13, 2024 10:09 AMUpdated: Nov 13, 2024 10:22 AM

Tom Davis

Big Brothers Big Sisters Bowl for Kid's Sake is coming soon. The bowl dates are the end of February, February 28th, March 6th and 7th.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, retiring Area Director Charlene Dew announced that the website is up at bfksbartlesville.org . Charlene urged participants to start getting your teams together. Bowl for Kid's Sake had 84 teams last year in Bartlesville and this year's goal is 96. Charlene said, "The fundraising goal is $155,000 and it is going to be a blast."

Joining Charlene Dew on COMMUNITY CONNECTION was her successor as she will be retiring in a few days. Todd Edwards is the new Area Director and Charlene has been showing him around to the folks that Big Brothers Big Sisters been doing business with and all the partners for bowl.

Charlene said, "We've been doing stewardship visits with all of our sponsors and committing the 2025 sponsorships for both Bowl for Kids and Big Event. And I wanted our sponsors in particular to meet Todd and make that connection." Charlene added, "Todd's bringing some new energy, fresh ideas, and I'm quite confident that he and the board will take this program to the next level. And from where I sit, that's the best you could hope for."

As for retirment, Charlene said she intends to take her time before entering into anythin post retirement. Charlene said, "Everyone I've talked to who has gone through this says take at least six months to a year, don't rush. Yes, that is the wisdom from everything you read and anyone that has been retired."