Posted: Nov 14, 2024 10:29 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2024 10:29 PM

Nathan Thompson

Pawhuska High School Senior Mikayla Miller has been named one of the Patriot Auto Students of the Month for October, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Miller is the president of the Pawhuska FFA Chapter, president of the senior class, vice president of the student council and captain of the varsity cheer team. She is also a first-year player on the Lady Huskie basketball team.

Miller's service in the community, involvement with the First Baptist Church youth group and volunteering with multiple organizations makes a difference in Pawhuska

Miller says FFA has made a huge difference in her life, where she has learned the keys to servant leadership and a commitment to helping those who need it most.

Miller says she plans to go to college to study communications, where she has dreams of becoming a news broadcaster. Her top choice is Oklahoma State University and following through with the Oklahoma Promise scholarship opportunity, but she is also looking at the University of Arkansas.

Miller will be honored along with several other extraordinary students and athletes in May at Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions, where thousands of dollars worth of scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.

Miller says she is honored to be selected as one of October's Students of the Month