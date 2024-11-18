News
Posted: Nov 18, 2024 7:53 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2024 7:53 PM
Dewey City hall honors officer who save life of resident
Alex Benzegala
At Monday's Dewey City Council meeting, the council approved the purchase of two used vehicles and upfitting for $44,000 for the Dewey Police department. The funds were from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Also, Dewey Police Jimmy Gray honored Officer Talbett LeMaster for saving a residents life earlier this year. Here is Chief Gray on Lemaster's quick action to stop the bleeding from a cut of a dewey resident.
In other action, Council approved the surplus of the residential lots 3 and 4, block five, Rogers Addition in Dewey.
The Council also approved engineering services for the south side sewer extension from Hollaway, Updike and Bellen Inc.
Dewey City Council meets every 1st and 3rd of every month at Council Chambers at Dewey City Hall.
