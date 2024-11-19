Posted: Nov 19, 2024 9:46 AMUpdated: Nov 19, 2024 11:50 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville residents got a closer look at their City Council's evolving leadership during a recent interview on KWON Radio’s Community Connection Returning City Councilor Trevor Dorsey and Councilor-elect Aaron Kirkpatrick shared insights into the challenges and opportunities ahead for the city during the show.

Dorsey highlighted water management as a top priority, emphasizing efforts to secure sustainable solutions. He explained the city's progress in implementing an innovative water reuse system designed for drought conditions.

"The purity of the water we'll be putting back into the river will be better than what we pull out," Kirkpatrick added, detailing the system's state-of-the-art purification process.

Kirkpatrick, who will represent Ward 4, shared his excitement for public service. "This is an opportunity to serve in a way that fits my gifts and benefits the city," he said. A long-time Bartlesville resident and minister, Kirkpatrick emphasized his commitment to addressing pressing issues such as homelessness. He commended the city’s nonprofits for their resilience and highlighted recent milestones like Be the Light's progress in adding shelter capacity.

Looking ahead, Dorsey and Kirkpatrick noted the importance of collaboration within the council and with the community. Both stressed their commitment to managing resources effectively, with Dorsey pointing out that balancing the city’s $300 million budget is always a critical task.

As Bartlesville transitions into new leadership, its residents can look forward to fresh ideas and continued dedication to making the city thrive.