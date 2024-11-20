Posted: Nov 20, 2024 12:11 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2024 12:11 PM

Ty Loftis

Registration for the Osage PathFinders Development Program is open after a successful first year. This is a program to teach younger students various skills, including aviation, aerospace and STEM. Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear comments on the positives the program has to offer:

"The Osage Nation is not just a participant in Northeast Oklahoma's aerospace industry, but a key player and this program is a testament to our commitment to meeting the industry's demand for skilled professionals."