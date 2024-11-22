Posted: Nov 22, 2024 3:06 PMUpdated: Nov 22, 2024 3:06 PM

Nathan Thompson & Chris Freund

The City of Caney, Kan., remains under a boil water advisory after failing a water test.

The boil water advisory, originally issued on Nov. 6, will stay in effect for Caney's water supply, at least a while longer. The city delivered six water samples for testing on Nov. 14. Of those samples, one failed to meet the requirements to be cleared of possible bacterial contamination. The city plans to continue flushing hydrants and sample the water again for testing.

Caney water customers are reminded that the boil water advisory says water should be boiled for at least one minute before consumption, dispose of ice from trays and automatic ice makers, and disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces.