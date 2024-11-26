Posted: Nov 26, 2024 2:49 PMUpdated: Nov 26, 2024 2:49 PM

Nathan Thompson

A 30-year-old Bartlesville man is facing a felony child abuse charge after allegedly hitting a juvenile with a cord.

Jose Baltazar Bran Ramos appeared in Washington County District Court on Tuesday for his initial appearance. According to an affidavit, the juvenile victim in the case reportedly told a school counselor and school resource officer that Ramos took a cord and hit the victim near the leg and buttocks area at a Bartlesville apartment home after the victim had a bathroom accident.

The victim's mother told investigators the victim also got into an altercation with a younger sibiling, and Ramos told the victim they were going to receive swats.

Photos of the victim's injuries allegedly show several large bruises and a marking that matched the looped-shape of a cord.

Ramos was arrested by Bartlesville police on Thursday on suspicion of child abuse. He appeared before Judge Jared Sigler for a probable cause hearing on Friday and was remanded to the jail pending charges being officially filed.