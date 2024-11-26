News
Posted: Nov 26, 2024 3:56 PMUpdated: Nov 26, 2024 3:56 PM
Candidate Filing Period Coming Up in Osage County
Ty Loftis
Candidates wishing to file for a seat on a school board or city council will need to file for candidacy next week. Submissions will open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Pawhuska's Ward One seat and Ward Two seat, currently occupied by Roger Taylor and Susan Bayro, are up for re-election. Pawhuska School Board member Braxton Redeagle's seat is up for re-election as well.
Across Osage County, school board seats are open within the school districts of Anderson, Avant, Barnsdall, Bowring, Hominy, McCord, Osage Hills, Prue, Shidler, Woodland and Wynona.
Candidates must register at the Osage County Election Board in Pawhuska between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
